TheStreet Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

