The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $192.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $166.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.47.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

