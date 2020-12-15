The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.47.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $3,452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 60.3% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.