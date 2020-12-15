The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $182.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.