The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

