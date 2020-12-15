The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

