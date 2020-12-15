The Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 16th. Analysts expect The Toro to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

