The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,142.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

TJX opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.63, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

