The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) Head to Head Analysis

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Simply Good Foods and New Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 0 8 0 3.00 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and New Earth Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $523.38 million 4.72 $47.54 million $0.56 46.11 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 3.87% 6.03% 3.72% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

