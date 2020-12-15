The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.77.

PGR opened at $94.10 on Friday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $11,425,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

