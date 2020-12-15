The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:PNC opened at $141.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

