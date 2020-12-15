The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

AMGN stock opened at $229.46 on Tuesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

