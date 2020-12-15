The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $237.79 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

