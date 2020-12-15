The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

