The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 253.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $202.38 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

