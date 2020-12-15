The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.