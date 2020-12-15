The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.70.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $227.51. 248,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,140,152. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

