The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research began coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 67.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.