The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,731.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.