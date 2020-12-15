The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 371,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

