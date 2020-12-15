Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

