TenX (PAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.56 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Token Profile

PAY is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,603,488 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

