Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE TEN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenneco will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 164,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,797,638.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $510,529.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,917 shares of company stock worth $11,984,470. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 61.7% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,590,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after buying an additional 67,120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 593.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 986,369 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $3,719,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

