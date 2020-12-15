Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.03.

NYSE TME opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

