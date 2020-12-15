Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $455.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $435.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TFX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.55.

NYSE TFX opened at $380.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

