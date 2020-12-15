Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRC stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 13,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $181,342.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,781,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,159,676.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $185,457 in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,935 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,631 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 46.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

