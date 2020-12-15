Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.