Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,001 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of The Williams Companies worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Shares of WMB opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

