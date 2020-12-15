Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,343 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

