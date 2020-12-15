Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

PPG opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

