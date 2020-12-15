Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.28.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

