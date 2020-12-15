Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

