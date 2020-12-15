Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.