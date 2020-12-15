Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.95 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 boosted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.