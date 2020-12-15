Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.96. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

