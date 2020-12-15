Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,233 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 804,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE:MET opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

