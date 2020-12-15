Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.98 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 62.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 234,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

