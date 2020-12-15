Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.76 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.