Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.68 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,180 shares of company stock worth $7,473,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.01, a P/E/G ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

