Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total value of $355,942.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,474 shares of company stock worth $14,740,009 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $319.46 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $358.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.57 and its 200-day moving average is $273.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.