Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 45,950 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 449,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.