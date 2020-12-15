Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 30,993 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in PVH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $349,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,856 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,035. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

