TD Securities Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$22.28 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$22.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.91.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

