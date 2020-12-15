TD Securities Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$7.41

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.41 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

Shares of RME opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.44.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$200.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

