TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCF. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

TCF Financial stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

