TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TC PipeLines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE TCP opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC PipeLines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TC PipeLines by 141.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

