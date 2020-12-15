TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TCP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TC PipeLines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. TC PipeLines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC PipeLines during the second quarter worth $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

