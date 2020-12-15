Systemax Inc. Declares None Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.
Systemax has increased its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SYX opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $756,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $102,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,608.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,608 shares of company stock worth $6,648,158. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
