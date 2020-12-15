Systemax Inc. Declares None Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Systemax has increased its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SYX opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $756,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $102,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,608.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,608 shares of company stock worth $6,648,158. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

