Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) vs. Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Financial Analysis

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surgalign and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgalign presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.68 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -16.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,404.50 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign.

Summary

Surgalign beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

