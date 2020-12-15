Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) vs. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Financial Analysis

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Hotel Properties and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 Weingarten Realty Investors 1 2 4 0 2.43

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Weingarten Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.79 $82.61 million $1.25 7.44 Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 5.83 $315.43 million $2.10 10.54

Weingarten Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -28.45% -7.82% -3.86% Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09%

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

